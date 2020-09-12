Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) & Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NYSE:LTRPA) Critical Review

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Corelogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.56 billion 0.10 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Corelogic $1.76 billion 3.00 $49.38 million $2.50 26.64

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Corelogic shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Corelogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Corelogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 0 0 0 N/A Corelogic 1 8 1 0 2.00

Corelogic has a consensus price target of $58.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.90%. Given Corelogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corelogic is more favorable than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Corelogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -20.93% 9.91% 6.41% Corelogic 8.09% 25.08% 5.76%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corelogic has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corelogic beats Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.