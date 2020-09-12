Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$2.80

Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.35 to C$2.80 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.91.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

