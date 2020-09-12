Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$2.80

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.35 to C$2.80 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.91.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.