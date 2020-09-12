Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.05 ($114.18).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €93.28 ($109.74) on Thursday. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12-month high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of €89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

