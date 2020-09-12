Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) vs. Axis Capital (NASDAQ:AXS) Head-To-Head Survey

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -7.81% -19.98% -3.41% Axis Capital -0.41% -1.85% -0.33%

Conifer has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Axis Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Conifer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Axis Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conifer and Axis Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $96.00 million 0.27 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -1.60 Axis Capital $5.17 billion 0.74 $323.47 million $2.52 18.08

Axis Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axis Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Conifer and Axis Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Axis Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Axis Capital has a consensus price target of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Axis Capital.

Summary

Axis Capital beats Conifer on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; and marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

