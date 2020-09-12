Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDOR. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 70,249 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $4.28 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.22).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

