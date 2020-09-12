Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,416 ($31.57) and last traded at GBX 2,350 ($30.71), with a volume of 407415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,270 ($29.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Computacenter in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($26.24) price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computacenter has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,921.60 ($25.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,028.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,663.86.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total transaction of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.