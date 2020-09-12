Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123.83 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $443.15 million and approximately $123.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $173.02 or 0.01672796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

