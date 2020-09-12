Comparing Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & Xunlei (NYSE:XNET)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elastic and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 11 0 2.79 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elastic currently has a consensus target price of $122.53, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Elastic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Xunlei.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Xunlei’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $427.62 million 20.33 -$167.17 million ($1.53) -65.88 Xunlei $180.66 million 1.21 -$53.17 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -30.94% -25.76% -14.10% Xunlei -32.35% -20.37% -14.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Elastic has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elastic beats Xunlei on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

