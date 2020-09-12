Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

CTBI opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $549.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

