Colliers Secur. Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Colliers Secur. currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.10.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $210.29 on Thursday. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $232.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.46 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,839.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,054 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

