Coatue Management LLC Sells 60,617 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60,617 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $577,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,581.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

