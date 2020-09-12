CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About CMG Holdings Group
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.