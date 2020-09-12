CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the August 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

