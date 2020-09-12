Clearwater Paper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,706 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 991% compared to the typical volume of 523 call options.

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

