Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives $76.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,791,125.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

