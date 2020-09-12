Civic Market Cap Reaches $22.63 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, COSS and Mercatox. Civic has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00120741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00267240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.01618346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00203962 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Liqui, Huobi, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Gate.io, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, ABCC, COSS, Mercatox, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

