Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CZNC. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.35. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart bought 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $59,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,251.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,751 shares of company stock worth $129,986. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 258,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

