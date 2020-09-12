Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CINF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

CINF opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

