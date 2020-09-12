Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on October 5th

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend payment by 31.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.