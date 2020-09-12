Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Hits $49.49 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $49.49 million and $3.38 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.77 or 0.05076641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00054791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,395,578 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

