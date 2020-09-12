Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.50. 18,874,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 9,239,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

