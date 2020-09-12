Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.50. 18,874,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 9,239,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.
The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.