CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CBL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $186,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,180,986 shares of company stock worth $392,589. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 184,058 shares in the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

