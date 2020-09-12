Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.05.

NYSE:CAT opened at $153.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $155.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

