CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 1,586,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 817,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 183,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,657,402.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and sold 1,519,448 shares worth $13,461,198. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

