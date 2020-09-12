Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a negative return on equity of 117.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.