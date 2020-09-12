Capri Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,607 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 4,001 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. TheStreet cut Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.39 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

