Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 4,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,581.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,590.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.