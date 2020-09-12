Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,276,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,533 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

