Canaccord Genuity Increases Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target to GBX 290

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 324.44 ($4.24).

PFG opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.08. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 492.70 ($6.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.74.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 6229.9894923 EPS for the current year.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

