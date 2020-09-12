Canaccord Genuity Increases IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target to GBX 73.50

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 73.50 ($0.96) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IQE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.30 ($1.05).
Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.30 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.30. The stock has a market cap of $430.53 million and a P/E ratio of -12.49.
About IQE
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.
