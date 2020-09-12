Canaccord Genuity Increases IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target to GBX 73.50

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 73.50 ($0.96) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IQE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.30 ($1.05).

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Thursday. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.30 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.30. The stock has a market cap of $430.53 million and a P/E ratio of -12.49.

IQE (LON:IQE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.28 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) by GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Analysts predict that IQE will post 400 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

