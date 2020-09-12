Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Camden National worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the first quarter worth $6,909,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Camden National by 0.6% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 208,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Camden National by 9.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

