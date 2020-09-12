California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of California Resources worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,717,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 50,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 72,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in California Resources by 2,849.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 259,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. California Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.55. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.75 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 95.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.