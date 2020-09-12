Bytom Hits Market Cap of $107.84 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Bytom has a market cap of $107.84 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00475031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003898 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000477 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,619,185,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,900,944 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

