BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Holdings Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 54.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 112,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BRP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BRP by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

DOOO opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 3.46. BRP Inc has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

