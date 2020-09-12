Brokers Set Expectations for CNX Resources Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

CNX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of CNX opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

