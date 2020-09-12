Brokerages Set Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $47.00

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Northland Securities lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of TRUP opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $158,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,021,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

