Brokerages Set Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Price Target at $4.06

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Target Hospitality by 104.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSE TH opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

