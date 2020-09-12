Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $142.36

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.36.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

PEP opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.69. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

