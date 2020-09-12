Brokerages Set Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $50.29

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.