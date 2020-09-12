Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price at $71.36

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 4,146.1% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589,922 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,332,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,378,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $19,269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

