Brokerages Set Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) PT at $46.00

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNTA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 10,000 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,361.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,644 shares of company stock worth $8,793,498. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.