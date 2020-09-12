Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Target Price at $38.36

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $63.80.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

