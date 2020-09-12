Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Price Target at $87.67

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $350,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 322,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.43 per share, with a total value of $15,318,893.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 589,775 shares of company stock valued at $28,205,076.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $777,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,266,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,930,000.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

