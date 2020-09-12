Brokerages Set Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) PT at $57.75

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

IART stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,446.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $620,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $6,623,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

