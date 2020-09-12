Brokerages Set Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Target Price at GBX 115

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 115 ($1.50).

GOCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price (up previously from GBX 115 ($1.50)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of GOCO opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.24 million and a PE ratio of 41.48. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

