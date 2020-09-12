Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target at $9.88

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.