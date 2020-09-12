Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $197.32

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

STZ stock opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $210.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average is $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

