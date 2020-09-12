Brokerages Set Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $1,800.83

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,800.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,774.40 on Wednesday. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,843.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,741.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,109 shares of company stock worth $5,717,086. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cable One by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 27.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

