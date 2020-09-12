Brokerages Set Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Price Target at $58.40

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Bunge stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $36,279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 64.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 521,131 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $18,143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 58.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 721.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 313,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

