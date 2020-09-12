Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 1,198,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,424,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadway Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

