BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 370 Price Target at UBS Group

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 262.05 ($3.42) on Thursday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 222.85 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 532.50 ($6.96). The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.